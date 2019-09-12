Students in Veronica Morris’ gifted and talented language arts class spent their Wednesday morning remembering 9/11 in a unique way — through world peace tributes.
The students were charged with writing a personification of one idea that makes the U.S. strong from a list of words like liberty, freedom, hope, peace, unity, determination, respect and more.
Then they created a song that promoted listeners to live in harmony and performed it for their classmates.
“I have seen that this is so rewarding for the kids,” Morris said. “We often tell our kids they are the leaders of tomorrow. They are the leaders of today.”
The first group that performed wrote a rap promoting harmony in the world. The group was made up of 11-year-olds Ziya White, Madisyn Bradberry and Za’Nyia Johnson.
“Ya’ll kids, ya’ll need world peace, find out what it do,” Za’Nyia rapped. “In the schoolhouse learnin’ bout it. Ya’ll should, too.”
“Don’t play with my emotions. I don’t play with you,” Ziya followed. “Stay positive all day. We ain’t got no time to play.”
“It’s good for me and good for you, world, world, world peace,” Madisyn rapped.
Za’Nyia said the song came to them pretty easily, but they didn’t know they had musical talent until they tried it out. Ziya said they just hope world peace actually happens and that they can be a part of it.
Aria Nunn, 11, Hannah Shaw, 11, and Adeline Mopar, 11, performed their rendition of “Death of a Bachelor” by Panic! at the Disco.
“No one is happy; I think we need some world peace,” Aria began. “People have told me that the world ain’t safe.”
“Maybe I’m hearing things, maybe they’re lying,” Hannah sang. “But the best of the best know that it’s best to root for world peace.”
“I’m walking a long road; watching the world fall,” Adelina continued. “The cheating and the rest, we’re not at best, we need some peace.”
The girls came together to sing the chorus: “The beginning of world peace. Letting the peace fall. The beginning of world peace seems so happy for happily ever after. How could I ask for more? Lifetime of laughter at the expense of the beginning of world peace.”
The team said the enjoyed working together and laughing.
“We kept on experimenting what would work with the theme,” Adeline said.
“We all just came up with the lyrics together, something that would mean peace in America,” Hannah said.
Eleven-year-olds John Hicks and Grant Bull created an a cappella choreographed performance of “Side to Side” by Ariana Grande.
“World peace? Awe, yeah,” John started. “We’re in another fight, got our hands swinging from side to side, side, side to side. This fight’s a grueling one, wish it didn’t happen today, today, today, today, today.
“Heads up, you hear a sound figure out this ain’t right. Total shock fills your body. Then we try to forget, forget, forget, forget, forget. Because baby tonight, we need world peace, world peace. Baby tonight, we need world peace, world peace.”
John and Grant said they enjoyed writing the song and working out the dance together.
“We mostly were thinking, well, the more laughs the better because they will pay more attention to the lyrics and it would be funnier if we just did a lot of funny stuff,” John said.
“We did a trending song that everybody knows the chorus of.”
“It was an exciting adventure,” Grant said.
