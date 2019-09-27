HUDSON — The Hudson City Council approved a budget and tax rate Thursday in a special called meeting.
The council held a public meeting before sending the budget to a vote, but no one attended to speak.
The city approved a tax rate of 30 cents per $100 valuation, the same rate as last year. This will raise an additional $13,767 — a 3.55% increase in revenue from last year. Of that, $4,220 is from new properties added to the tax roll.
This rate is .09 cents more than the effective rate of 29 cents per $100 valuation.
No tax dollars are going toward a debt obligation this year.
The council approved a $3,117,050 budget. It has no major changes projected, city manager James Freeman said.
The city created a budget that expects less in fees and permits for revenue because they don’t know what that revenue source will bring in the coming year. Year-to-date it has garnered $123,313.48, but they budgeted for $35,700. Salaries and insurance both went up slightly.
