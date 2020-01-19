A Lufkin man was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated following a freak accident in the Brookshire Brothers parking lot on West Frank Avenue Saturday afternoon, according to the crash report provided by Lufkin Police public relations specialist Jessica Pebsworth.
Jeffery Lynn Johnson, 38, was transported to CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial before being booked into the Angelina County Jail after the accident, during which the Toyota Tacoma he was driving struck three other vehicles and a gas pump, knocking it down, according to the report.
Johnson entered the grocery store parking lot driving recklessly and crashed into a Chevrolet Trailblazer occupied by a man, a Toyota RAV4 occupied by two women and an unoccupied Dodge Dakota, then tried to leave the parking lot before crashing into a gas pump near the exit at the Conoco station in the same parking lot, the report states.
The occupants of the struck vehicles were not injured in the crash, but the RAV4 — as well as Johnson's Tacoma — was towed from the scene, according to the report.
The DWI charge is Johnson’s second and his bond has been set at $5,000, according to county records. He remained in the county jail as of Sunday afternoon.
