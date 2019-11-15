A Lufkin man charged with evading arrest with a vehicle following a 2018 incident has been found not guilty.
An Angelina County jury found Isidro Flores not guilty on Thursday. Flores’ trial began Tuesday in state District Judge Paul White’s court. Attorney Ryan Deaton represented Flores; assistant District Attorney Sandra Martin prosecuted the case.
Flores also was charged with aggravated assault of a public servant, a charge that was later dismissed, prior to the trial.
Lufkin police arrested Flores on Aug. 3, 2018, after responding to a large fight at Chambers Park. Officer William Lusk asked for Flores to put his car into park on the scene and then approached the vehicle. Flores made a turn and Lusk struck the back driver’s side door of the vehicle, which left him with minor injuries as Flores left the scene.
Officers pulled Flores over shortly afterwards and arrested him without incident. Flores later posted bond the same day he was arrested. Lusk was able to finish his shift.
During the trial, Lusk said he believed Flores had hit him on purpose. Deaton argued Lusk may have run into the vehicle accidentally. Body camera footage of the incident and subsequent arrest was played for the jury’s consideration during the trial.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.