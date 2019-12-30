Editor’s note: Employees of The Lufkin Daily News voted this as the No. 2 local story of 2019. We are counting down the top 10 local stories, with the No. 1 story scheduled to run Dec. 31.
Huntington ISD is facing a civil lawsuit over its handling of the alleged sexual assault and hazing in the baseball locker room, and two seniors are facing criminal charges.
District administration and law enforcement confirmed they were investigating accusations that high school baseball players sexually abused at least one student as part of an initiation, Superintendent David Flowers told The Lufkin Daily News in a previous story.
An unidentified minor student came forward on Jan. 24, and law enforcement was contacted on Jan. 25 “once the administration was able to substantiate that conduct constituting a possible criminal offense had occurred,” Flowers said at the time.
The case was investigated by the Huntington ISD Police Department and the District Attorney’s office and was eventually handed over to the Texas Rangers.
Two arrests were made during the investigation. Senior Mario Martinez was indicted on three counts of attempted sexual assault and one count of sexual assault on March 28. He turned himself in and posted a $40,000 bond the next day, his 18th birthday.
He pleaded not guilty in Judge Paul White’s court during an arraignment hearing on April 25. A jury selection is set for Jan. 7, 2020.
Senior George William Wagner V was indicted on a charge of injury to a child, a third-degree felony. He surrendered himself to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office and posted a $5,000 bond on April 19.
He entered a guilty plea on Oct. 11 and was sentenced to probation/community supervision for 12 months.
In a previous story for The Lufkin Daily News, Assistant District Attorney Ken Dies said the charge stems from an incident where he is accused of choking an underclassman athlete from a different sports team at the school and that it is related to the ongoing investigation of the baseball team.
An unidentified defendant represented by Fort Worth personal injury attorney Hutchison & Stoy filed a civil lawsuit in federal court against Huntington ISD on Aug. 6.
The lawsuit states that the defendant “seeks to hold HISD liable under Title IX of the Education Amendments Act of 1972.”
“HISD has had a longstanding culture of tolerating and even encouraging bullying and hazing behavior,” the suit states. “This was true in general, but even more so with the student athletes. Students and/or parents who attempted to report bullying or hazing were told to ignore it or to get over it.”
The district filed its response to the suit on Sept. 3. In its response, the school district denied violating the plaintiff’s rights, denied the plaintiff being entitled to relief and denied the allegations made in the lawsuit.
There are currently several dates set for new parties to join the suit, expert witnesses designated in writing, pleadings to be amended and more. Jury selection is currently scheduled for Oct. 19, 2020, and trial is set for Oct. 20, 2020, before Zack Hawthorn in Lufkin.
Per the advice of district attorneys, Flowers said he cannot comment on matters related to pending litigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.