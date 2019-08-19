HUDSON — Hudson High School sophomore Peyton Cloyd spent a week of her summer at the UT Health Medical Scholars Academy.
Peyton is the first student from Hudson to attend this camp. She said it allowed her to experience several fast-paced professions within the health field.
“Since the age of 11, I have always enjoyed reading and watching medical drama television programs, which have inspired and began to motivate my interest in pursuing a career in the medical field,” she said. “I have always been drawn to medicine and helping others in any way possible.”
She was inspired to be a nurse her freshman year when she signed up for principles of health science and toured Hudson’s school facility.
At the camp, Peyton was able to shadow nurses and have hands-on experience during two procedures. She was able to watch the medical team remove a mass from blocking an airway and removing a mass that was attached to someone’s liver.
“I went to the camp wanting to be a labor and delivery nurse, but after being able to see all the different fascinating careers, I changed my mind,” she said. “We were exposed to so many different career options that it really made me think about what I wanted to do.”
One of the most influential people at the camp was Dr. Kent Willis, Peyton said.
“Every meeting he would say, ‘Keep soaring, butterfly,’” she said. “He was very encouraging, and you could tell he was there to help us want to become better individuals.”
The campers went to different stations throughout the day, both on campus and off. Peyton said she loved some of them, like being able to put on a firefighter’s suit with Longview Fire and EMS.
“We raced on how fast we could actually put it on,” she said. “It is supposed to take like a minute, I think. ... It took me five minutes with their help. We had to run pick up some equipment and run back. It was difficult.”
Other stations, like the Tyler County Morgue, were not her favorite. Peyton said she thought she would be terrified at the morgue, but it wasn’t that bad.
“There was one body on the table completely covered by a sheet. They talked to us about what they actually do at the morgue and what procedures have to be taken,” she said. “The one thing that I will never forget about the morgue was the citrus smell. That smell will stick with me the rest of my life, and I never want to smell a citrus candle in my house ever again.”
At the end of the camp, Peyton had to give a presentation about what she learned in front of the other campers and their parents.
“It was an amazing experience to get with new people my age, work together as a team and them come together at the end and present what we learned and accomplished that week,” Peyton said. “Working together as a team is a life skill that we all need to learn in order for a diverse team of people to contribute their own creative individual ideas. That is what we did. Each person in our group discussed and had their own input into our presentation. Together we had a slideshow made up of our week at camp.”
UT Tyler offers the Medical Scholars Academy to high school and undergraduate students as a part of its commitment to preparing the next generation of leaders in health care, its website reads. The program is meant to allow students to get an inside look at the careers available in health care and research.
For more information on the camp, visit uthct.edu/supernet-medical-scholars-academy.
