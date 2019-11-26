As the weather cools and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 2.5% of visits to health care providers in the United States were for influenza-like illness, you know it’s flu season.
With the rise in colds and flu-like bugs, parents will have to make the call on whether to keep their child at home or send them to school.
“School attendance is very important to all school districts, as it is directly related to funding,” said Wanda Havard, registered nurse at Huntington ISD. “However, we would like for parents to keep their children home if they have fever, diarrhea and/or vomiting.”
Those symptoms are indicators that the child is contagious, Havard said. Dr. Claire McCarthy, writing for the Harvard Health Blog, agreed.
“It would seem like a simple decision,” McCarthy wrote. “If your child is sick, of course they shouldn’t go to school or daycare.
“But besides the fact that it’s not practical to keep a child home for every sniffle, keeping a child home can be a real hardship for working parents — and it means that a child is missing out on learning and other activities. So, it’s a decision that should be made as wisely as possible.”
In addition to fever, diarrhea and vomiting, McCarthy wrote that bad pain and coughing that won’t stop (or anything different about the child’s breathing) are two symptoms that also could indicate that they are contagious or need additional medical care.
“Children should return to school when they are 24 hours symptom free without the use of medications,” Havard said. “That means no fever reducer, no Pepto or anti-diarrhea medications for 24 hours with no fever, diarrhea or vomiting.”
If a child is experiencing unusual tiredness with body aches, uncontrolled coughing, unexplained rash or a severe sore throat, Havard recommends they stay home and call the doctor’s office.
“If you’re on the fence, call your doctor for advice,” McCarthy wrote. “You can always take your child in a bit later if you get the go-ahead. When it comes to your child’s health and the health of all the other children at school or daycare, it’s better to be safe than sorry.”
“If in doubt, call your school nurse for advice,” Havard said. “Any of our nurses at Huntington ISD would be more than glad to discuss your child’s illness with you.”
Havard also encouraged parents to report the illness symptoms when a child is absent to assist in tracking trends. She also reminded everyone that the most effective prevention from spreading germs is handwashing.
