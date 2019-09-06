Angelina County Commissioners’ first public hearing on the proposed tax rate was canceled Thursday due to a lack of proper notice, County Judge Don Lymbery said.
The meeting is now set for 5:30 p.m. Sept. 16, with a second to follow on Sept. 20.
“In our effort to make everything open and above board, we found that there was a slight mistake we made,” Lymbery said. “So in order to make it right, we decided to start all over again.”
State law requires governments post an initial notice of time and location and then the agenda — in a separate notice — in the local newspaper, Lymbery said. It also requires they post that information at the county courthouse bulletin board, he said.
Lymbery waited outside the Angelina Courthouse Annex Thursday to apologize to anyone who did not receive the notice of cancellation. A few people came before the meeting was set to start, he said.
“I wanted to tell them we’re sorry we wasted their time but hope to see them on the 16th,” he said.
