ZAVALLA — Culinary students at Zavalla High School have been putting their serving skills to the test through Z’Best Bistro.
Every month, faculty and staff fill out order forms, and the students invite them to what used to be a corner office that is now a red-, white- and blue-themed eatery.
“I really wanted the kids to be able to learn the front of the house and the back of the house, not just on paper, but in real life, as well,” culinary teacher Elizabeth Boulware said.
The kids helped paint, pick out decorations and set up tables, so they are invested in the Bistro, Boulware said. Thursday marked their second monthly Bistro event, and they are loving it.
“I enjoy all of it — the experience of getting to work with other people and getting to serve, plus eating the food after,” junior Destiny Cavazos said.
“It’s cool to learn things and then get to actually use them,” senior Lakeyn Powell said. “It helps you to see how it’s supposed to be and fix the things you’re not great at.”
Sophomore Atlanta McCarty joined culinary because her mother once owned a restaurant, and she wanted to learn more about cooking and her experience.
“I like everything about the Bistro,” Atlanta said. “It’s hectic for me, but I’m just now learning how to do it.”
Prepping for the Bistro is the toughest part, Atlanta said. They have to work around Boulware’s regular classes and speedily get everything done. However, she said she loves seeing the joy on everyone’s faces as they try the food.
“These kids work hard,” junior high reading teacher Kristin Long said. “We wanted to support them.”
“I think the fact that they’re learning how to do all of this properly is amazing,” high school social studies teacher Rhonda Tripp said. “If you asked most kids today, they don’t know what side the silverware goes on or what side to serve on.”
Junior Bailey Boulware said learning the different rules and tricks of the trade was great.
“It’s cool knowing the different things and seeing all the teachers come in and enjoy our meals,” she said. “I like that we get to feed our teachers. They do so much for us and we get to serve them now.”
Junior Camryn Causin said she joined culinary because she loved cooking, and she enjoys the Bistro, but she much prefers baking for fun.
“I think it’s cool for the students to be able to interact with their teachers in a different way,” counselor Kelli Collins said. “The teachers are serving the students in education, so for them to turn around and serve the teachers, it gives them a different perspective. It gives them the opportunity to be more relaxed around the teachers and staff.”
The Bistro is currently only serving the high school and junior high campuses, but they hope to expand to the elementary campus soon. Teachers fill out a quality form, and Boulware bases the students’ grades on the forms.
On Thursday evening, they also had the chance to serve their board members before their monthly meeting.
