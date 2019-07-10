ZAVALLA — The Zavalla City Council decided Tuesday to begin investigating diferent types of machinery to be used to reinstate ditches and clear overgrown areas from roadways.
Council member Pam Stokes brought up the issue of road conditions in Zavalla. She did not know what machines would be needed, but that it was a start to fixing the many issues they will need to improve the roads, she said.
The council determined they want to find a company to rent the machinery from, but will be price checking across the county to see what best suits their needs and will do the job they require. They opted to do this, rather than purchase the machinery to save money.
In other business, the council also:
■ Approved the Public Investment Resolution for 2019.
■ Moved forward with a law suite pertaining to a manhole damaged in 2018 on U.S. Highway 69.
■ Decided to begin investigations into a water lock that was cut on the 600 block of Pickard.
■ Approved city employee’s health insurance rates with the provision that city employees will pay the difference in cost this year compared to last. It will be about $12 a month.
■ Approved the work policy.
■ Approved an agenda policy that requires agenda items be submitted to the city secretary the Wednesday before council meetings.
■ Tabled a spending policy to give counci lmembers time to create a comprehensive guideline for how city officials use money.
■ Opted to not enter into a mowing contract with Monica Weeks Larrigan because they don’t have the money to do so and do have the manpower to mow when needed.
