HUNTINGTON — The Huntington City Council on Tuesday approved the volunteer fire department’s request to sell a fire truck and secure a loan for a used replacement truck from the Friendswood Fire Department.
The department has purchased trucks from Friendswood in the past. About three years ago, chief Bobby Epperly saw the engine in question and asked about it. The Friendswood chief said he’d reach out if the department decided to sell it, which is what happened about two months ago, Epperly said.
“They take pretty good care of their stuff,” Epperly said. “But it would bring the fire department into the 20th century at least.”
The city will sell it to Huntington for $45,000, Epperly said. A new engine would cost around $600,000. Huntington would be charged between $80,000 and $120,0000 to buy a used one from another city, he said.
“They probably wouldn’t sell it to anybody else for that,” Epperly said.
The department could pay it off outright, but they don’t want to drain their resources if they don’t have to. So they intend to put $20,000 to $25,000 down and the rest would be financed, Epperly said.
The Friendswood Fire Department is still waiting on council approval to declare it surplus equipment before the truck can be sold, Epperly said. They should know in a month or so.
In other business, the council also:
Approved a contract with Oncor Electric Delivery for continued service.
Tabled the discussion on accepting grant and loan funds from the Texas Water Development Board. The agenda item needed to be worded differently, so the council will hold a meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday to reconsider the issue.
