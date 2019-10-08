Members of the Central ISD student council have started a district recycling project to help protect the environment.
The student council partnered with the club Clean Campus Crew. It started with cleaning up around the fifth grade, and then student council decided to join in, said Addison Boulware, junior high energy and environment committee leader.
“We started bringing in all the teachers. The teachers have boxes in their rooms for recycling, and every Friday, we take the blue bins and pick them up and take them to the AlleyCat (recycling trailers) where we take all recycling,” Addison said.
Freshman Russell Reid, energy and environment committee leader for high school, said they do the same at the high school. Then, together they sort the recycling into the trailers.
The students said they were all pretty passionate about the environment before they had the chance to join this project.
“I’ve always liked animals, and once I heard that turtles in the ocean eat plastic bags and die, I was upset,” Addison said.
Russell became interested in the environment because his father is a wildlife biologist studying invasive species like the zebra mussel. Eighth-grader Giselle Jaime, president of the junior high student council, said she was proud of her school for letting them do something like this.
“I’ve been seeing a lot of news where we are using a lot of products that are damaging the environment and ecosystem,” Giselle said. “I don’t want to wreck our planet, so I want to help however I can.”
Senior Lauren Basham, president of the high school student council, said she was inspired by the younger students’ enthusiasm. She hopes to one day bring a project like this to her college campus.
“I think it would be very beneficial, especially for those college papers people always throw away,” Lauren said. “They could sure be recycled.”
Their efforts do not stop at their campus, however. They often volunteer to clean up at events like the recent AirFest.
“We had probably 20 kids that gave up their Saturday to work for free at the air show,” student council sponsor Candice Martin said. “Just about every event that we do has some type of reduce, reuse, recycle involved in it.”
The group became a member of Texas Say What! — a youth advocacy group working to reduce the use of tobacco across the state. The students spent a day picking up cigarette butts around their community.
“I’ve noticed, since the kids started doing that, you can be outside and you’ll see kids walk by, pick up trash and put it in the trash can,” Martin said. “That’s great. I’m hoping they’re inspiring other students, and I’m hoping they’re inspiring our community members.”
On Earth Day, student council hosts a competition giving a gift card to the student who picks up the most trash around his or her neighborhood.
“I think we’re all more aware of what the garbage around us does,” Lauren said. “Most of the time people will see something on the ground and think someone else will pick it up, but I think we all take more responsibility for picking up trash when we see it now since we see the consequences.”
“That motivates me to tell other people about it so they can help, too,” Russell said.
