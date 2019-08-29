A federal judge has accepted a guilty plea by a man who was accused of robbing several East Texas banks.
In late July, Dmarcus Jamil Jiles pleaded guilty to charges of bank robbery, robbery and carrying a firearm to further a violent crime.
Jiles’ charges stem from a spree of robberies that occurred in East Texas in spring and summer of 2018. One robbery occurred April 13, 2018, when he robbed the Commercial Bank of Texas in Diboll at gunpoint. The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Jiles on July 11, 2018.
Senior United States District Judge Ron Clark accepted Jiles’ guilty plea last week and ordered his attorney, Gary Bonneaux, to read and discuss Jiles pre-sentence report to file any objections prior to his sentencing, which will be at a later date.
A sealed plea agreement also was entered into court records late July, as well as findings and a motion for the forfeiture of property, which calls for Jiles to forfeit his firearms and $300,375.50, which represents the amount he obtained in the robberies. At this time, no orders have been made on the forfeiture.
Prior to Jiles’ guilty plea, Bonneaux filed a notice of insanity defense. Following evaluations, Jiles was found competent to stand trial.
In addition to the Diboll robbery, Jiles was charged in robbing the Compass Bank in Broaddus and the BancorpSouth Bank of Alto.
He also was charged with attempted bank robbery for a failed attempt on the Commercial Bank of Texas in Kennard and with robbing the Hampton Inn in Livingston.
In many of the charges, Jiles was accused of using a handgun to further the crime.
All seven of Jiles’ charges individually carry potential penalties of imprisonment not to exceed 20 years and a fine with a limit of $250,000, as well as a term of supervised release of no more than five years.
