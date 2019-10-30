Art created by campers from Hospice in the Pines’ Lizzie Wallace Grief Camp is currently on display in the Carl Jung Center at the Houston Museum of Fine Arts.
Grief camp is designed to teach students ways to manage and express their feelings while going through grief after the passing of a loved one. Jacob Thomas, director of social services for the camp, said that art is an important way for students to experience an emotional, cathartic release.
“Carl Jung talks a lot about how the unconscious will just come out when you’re in an emotional state. Whether they knew it or not, it was coming out,” Thomas said in a previous story for The Lufkin Daily News. “You have the whole pallet of joy, awe, wonder, sadness, grief, longing, yearning.”
From 6-8 p.m. tonight the museum will host a discussion with three different panels on the topic of art, emotion and expression from cultures around the world.
Thomas has had his own art submitted to the center, and he said he knew they have done work on grief and loss, a predominant theme in Jungian psychology, so he pitched the idea to them.
“Usually they take everything a year or two in advance, and it just so happened that one of the speakers’ relatives just passed this year,” he said. “I told them what we were doing, and they said, dude, that’s amazing, and we can incorporate that with the art piece.”
The artwork was featured at the Cole Art Gallery in Nacogdoches in September. Thomas said he hopes that as people see the art, they can adopt a sense of normalcy to grief.
“There is a need to talk about these things,” he said. “They’re talking about Buddhist philosophy, Hispanic philosophy, cultures from Mexico. Here in East Texas, we’re all grieving and coping in different ways, but at the same time, we’re all feeling similar things on a different wavelength in the same vulnerable aspect.”
Thomas said he is in awe of the campers’ art, and he is reminded of how art made such an impact on his journey through grief as a child.
“Being able to use that here for something beneficial for the kids is not work; it’s more so joy than anything else,” he said.
The campers created individual pieces based on topics like transformation with titles like “God’s Mysterious Universe.” They also created a piece together that they called “As Above, So Below.” Thomas said the students made it so that they are on the ground while their loved ones are in heaven, connected by a bridge.
“They are super excited about (the museum),” he said. “This is something they will always remember and have within their hearts and minds, the impact they made for the community.”
