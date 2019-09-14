HUNTINGTON — Many hugs, laughs and new experiences were shared at the Grandparents Day celebration at Huntington Intermediate School Friday afternoon.
Grandparents visited their students’ classrooms for an interview and meet-and-greet before splitting up into rotations to read a free book together, play one of several games together or enjoy refreshments and take selfies together.
Principal Sandy Flowers and district librarian Tina Brown said they wanted to do something special for grandparents while tying in literacy.
“It encourages communication between parents and grandparents and community,” Flowers said. “We just want to let them know that they are welcome here, and we would love for them to come and share, volunteer and be a part of our school.”
Nine-year-old Katy Hall said she was happy that her grandma, Teresa Green, could come to her school, but she was most excited to beat everybody in the games.
“Everything is a competition,” Katy said.
“She’s hilarious,” Green said. “It’s wonderful that I can come and see her. It’s a good thing that this school has this.”
Nine-year-old Deydrea Mark said she loved spending time with her grandma, Rhonda Thompson, especially taking pictures together. Thompson said she loves being able to spend time with her eight grandchildren.
“I love my grandbaby,” Thompson said while giving Deydrea a big hug.
“And I love her,” Deydrea said with a smile and her eyes squeezed shut.
Down in the library, 9-year-olds Sarah Jones and Brandon Hammack picked out books to read with Joy and Dan Jones. Sarah picked out “The Princess Imposter” because she loved the cover, and Brandon picked out “I Survived the Sinking of the Titanic” because he had read it before and thought it was awesome.
“He loves, loves, loves reading,” Joy Jones said. “He reads all the time.”
Brandon said it was really fun having his grandparents on campus, and he ended up learning something new about them.
“He learned I have six brothers and sisters,” Dan Jones said.
“I thought he only had one sister,” Brandon said.
“Do you know what surprised him about me?” Joy Jones asked.
“The favorite sport. I said basketball, and he said, they had basketball when you were little?”
Nine-year-old Claire Bryan said it was exciting to have her grandma, Robin Nevells, at her school.
“I’m excited to go to the library and do crafts,” Claire said.
“It’s fun to be here with her,” Nevells said. “We love spending time together.”
