Lufkin High School graduate Joe Paneitz recently was named the Region IV Secondary Teacher of the Year.
Paneitz teaches robotics and the fundamentals of engineering at Humble ISD and is the lead teacher/director of curriculum for the All Earth Ecobot Challenge. He won teacher of the year against 98,000 other teachers in Region IV.
Paneitz grew up in Lufkin and graduated from LHS. After graduation, Paneitz attended Baker University in Baldwin City, Kansas, for a degree in business and accounting. He said teaching was a leap of faith for him.
He got his start in Region IV through an alternative certification program subbing at Harris County Department of Education in Sheldon. His first full-time teaching job was at Channelview.
He has been teaching for 13 years now. He started Humble ISD’s first drone piloting program and he started the All Earth Ecobot Challenge, Houston’s largest robotics competition for elementary kids.
Teaching is about building relationships, he said.
“I build relationships with my students first; I build trust,” Paneitz said. “Everything starts with why we’re doing what we’re doing, and then we go through our content.”
Teaching through real life scenarios is also important to Paneitz. Last year in his engineering class, Paneitz and his students invented a mechanism to help a teacher who had developed ALS who had gone from being very active and athletic to being confined to a wheelchair.
“My job was to help kids understand what the life of an engineer is like — what do they do, how do they help people,” he said. “Instead of doing it out of a book, I found a situation in real life.
“I challenged my class to do something to help her life become more comfortable. We invented an object for her, and we worked on it for months. Actually, we’re still working on it, a patent for it now, so that other ALS patients can have the same thing.”
The goal is real life, practical learning that is actually happening, not hypothetical, he said.
“It makes it a lot easier to learn whenever you have a driving force behind it, whenever there’s love behind it, when there’s something that connects to your heart, not just something you’re reading out of a book,” he said.
If Paneitz could give advice to new teachers or teachers looking for a renewed spark, he would tell them to understand that every kid in this world has a practical pathway to prosperity.
“Every kid, and every single person on this planet, has something they can do well,” he said. “Our job as teachers is to help them find it and to not give up. You’ll begin to love teaching when you understand why you’re a teacher.”
