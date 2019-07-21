Hudson ISD will be conducting a facilities study this fall to determine what action needs to be taken to anticipate steady growth in enrollment.
In a February board meeting, Superintendent Donny Webb gave a presentation to the HISD Board of Trustees regarding a trend of growth he had detected.
“I wanted to let the board know where we were with our enrollment growth and where we were with room, knowing that if we continue to grow like we are, we’re going to have to build some more classrooms,” Webb said. “You can’t wait until you run out of classrooms to decide to build classrooms. You have to start planning in advance.”
To demonstrate the growth, Webb presented numbers of total enrollment based on the Texas Education Agency Public Education Information Management System’s Snap-Shot data for the month of February from 2015 until 2019.
In February of 2015, HISD saw a total enrollment of 2,782. In 2016, it saw a total enrollment of 2,846. In 2017, it saw a total enrollment of 2,892. In 2018, it saw a total enrollment of 2,959.
The TEA’s public domain Snap-Shot data taken in October of 2014 (available online) shows HISD’s enrollment at 2,774. The data for October 2015 shows total enrollment of 2,816.
The data for October 2016 shows enrollment at 2,778. The data for October 2017 shows enrollment at 2,842. The website had no data available for 2018 or 2019.
Webb said numbers fluctuate throughout the year as students withdraw and transfer.
Webb also presented data on enrollment starting in 1993. The data showed a steady trend of growth from 1,900 students to over 2,900 students.
The recent growth is partially due to a rise in the number of transfer students the district is seeing from other districts. There have also been a number of new housing developments throughout the community.
Webb also presented a timeline of major construction done in the district since 1993. In 1993, the high school southwest wing was built. In 1999, the high school southeast wing was built. In 2001, Peavy Primary School was built. In 2003, Peavy’s cafeteria and hall were expanded.
Bonner Elementary School was built in 2004. The center addition of the high school was built in 2006. Bonner’s fifth wing and Peavy’s first and second wings and gym were built in 2007. That was the last major construction done at HISD.
Enrollment was 2,407 in 2007. From 2007 to February of 2019, enrollment grew 23%.
Then, with the help of statistics instructor Paul Olszewski, Webb detailed trends in individual campuses and predicted what enrollment growth could be in 2024 using linear and exponential prediction software.
“It gave us an estimate of what numbers are going to look like down the road,” Webb said. “Again, this is prediction based on the kind of growth we have seen.”
Webb showed the board current campus layouts and detailed past and projected enrollment growth.
In 2006, Hudson High School saw enrollment of 665. In 2010, it was 746. In 2018, it was 852. The software predicts that enrollment will be somewhere between 927 and 947 in 2024.
In 2006, Hudson Middle School saw enrollment of 544. In 2010, it was 621. In 2018, it was 706. The software predicts enrollment will be between 735-749 in 2024.
In 2004, Bonner Elementary School saw enrollment of 505. In 2007, it was 561. In 2010, it was 614. In 2015, it was 653. In 2018, it was 641. The software projects enrollment will be between 734-755.
Bonner could see a growth of up to 114 students in the next five years, but there are only 67 empty seats currently available, Webb said.
In 2001, Peavy Primary School saw enrollment of 575. In 2003, it was 622. In 2007, it was 659. In 2010, it was 669. In 2015, it was 685. In 2018 it was 770. The software projects enrollment will be between 800 and 820 by 2024.
Peavy could see a growth of up to 50 students in the next five years. There are currently 70 empty seats available, Webb said.
“That’s not very far away,” Webb said. “That’s five years from now, and it takes three years to build a building. We’re going to run out of room.”
Webb recommended that a full review and study of current facilities be conducted, and the board supported him. A 40-member committee has been appointed to conduct this study this fall, and they hope to have results by the end of the first semester.
“We’ll look at everything when it comes to our facilities — any updates that need to be done, what kind of room we have, how we can organize and move some kids from campus to campus, do we need to build an intermediate-type campus, do we need to build an early childhood campus, an additional wing at the high school?” Webb said.
The committee is made up of two teachers and an administrator from each campus, parents, business owners, community members and more. Webb said he wanted a good range of people on the committee to represent the community and the district.
“The purpose of the committee is to evaluate the district’s needs and to make a recommendation for future expansion,” Webb said.
When asked if the construction of new facilities would require a bond issue, Webb said that a bond could be part of it, but that the district would explore all avenues of financing.
“We’re one of the only districts in the area that is growing in enrollment, and we just can’t wait that much longer until we address that issue,” Webb said.
