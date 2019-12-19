Angelina Forest Products LLC celebrated the sale of their first load of lumber to the Lufkin branch of McCoy’s Building Supply on Wednesday morning.
The company has been busily building its brand-new state-of-the-art softwood lumber production plant since the fall of 2018. AFP promised to invest $100 million into the facility and hire at least 100 people.
McCoy’s is a fourth-generation, privately owned building supply store with 88 retail locations and full-service lumber yards in five states. They have a branch location in Lufkin, but are based out of San Marcos.
“We have been operating in Lufkin, Texas, for 37 years,” Waylon Walker, the senior vice president over operations and merchandising departments, said. “(Getting the first load) is very important to us. We want to encourage and support any local economic growth in Lufkin and in the state of Texas.”
He is most excited about the leadership team, the quality of technology and the way AFP treats its employees, he said.
“We’re always wary of quality and quality control, but it looks like they’ve got a good handle on that,” Walker said. “We’re excited to purchase their products and to keep monitoring that.”
At this point, AFP has hired around 135 people who are working two shifts to produce 2-by-4 through 2-by-12 board lengths from 8 feet to 20 feet. They are identified as Mill No. 33 by the Southern Pine Inspection Bureau.
“It’s been an incredible journey to get through building a greenfield mill from the ground up, completely,” Garry Sorrell, chief operating officer of the facility, said. “But it’s been an exciting trip, a fun trip. There were lots of opportunities and lots of challenges but it’s an exciting thing for Angelina County and for Texas.”
Building such a large facility from the ground up presents its own unique problems that they’ve had to find solutions for, he said. But their biggest challenges have been with weather and timing.
“All the equipment is going to work as designed, but it’s all a matter of getting past the start-up bucks,” Sorrell said. “Everything with the mill being brand new, if there is one hiccup here then it affects other things down the line, as well. So it’s all about orchestrating all the right timing as of right now.”
