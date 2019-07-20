Testimony and arguments have concluded in the suppression hearings of the case of Bobby Woods Jr.
State District Judge Paul White said he intends to make his decision on the case by Tuesday. Woods’ attorney, John Tunnell, is trying to suppress interviews authorities conducted with Woods following the death of 3-year-old Mason Cuttler, because he believed his client was coerced into saying he pushed the boy into the pond where he was found drowned.
Dr. Wendy Elliot took the stand Friday and discussed her examinations of Woods, during which Woods led her to believe he did not understand his rights during the interviews with authorities. Elliot said Woods’ lower cognitive ability may have caused him to misunderstand his rights.
Additionally, she Woods told her he just wanted law enforcement to leave him alone, and that in wanting to be left alone could have impacted his interview, such as giving out incorrect information to get out of the pressure of the authorities.
Elliot also said Woods doesn’t suffer from intellectual disability, though he’s close to the line. She also noted he would argue with the officers and resist some suggestions.
Former Angelina County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Brett Maisel took the stand again Friday and spoke on one part of the interviewing process where Woods said he wanted to go, but Maisel asked him to stay for further questions. Maisel maintained that due to the emotion in Woods’ voice and that Woods’ hand was still in his own, that he believed Woods asserted he wanted to leave at the moment; he continued to answer questions with Maisel and others assisting the investigation, and joined them for a break.
One of Woods’ sisters also testified, and spoke on how he has always been behind his peers developmentally and a slow learner. Additionally she said Woods thought he could go home from jail after signing something.
