Families from all over the community headed out to the Boys & Girls Club of Lufkin for their Fall Festival on Sunday.
The festival was featured as a “day for kids,” with activities set up throughout the building including pumpkin bowling, a cookie-decorating room, an arts and crafts room, face painting, a cake walk, a dunk tank and more.
Jose Garcia, unit director for the Boys & Girls Club of Lufkin, said the event was “a day to celebrate childhood literacy.”
“It’s a day for kids and it is a national program through the Boys & Girls Club of America,” he said. “It’s just a day to celebrate kids, being youthful, enjoying being young and to understand how important the Boys & Girls Club is to the community.”
The Texas Forestry Museum, the Junior League of Lufkin and several first responders were at the event to educate kids on what they do for the community and invite them to more fun events they’ll be hosting throughout the year.
Chasidy Sand, 7, and Caleigh Sand, 10, have been coming to the Lufkin club for three years. While it means “nanny has someone to watch the kids during the summer” while she is working, the girls see it as a fun place to play. Chasidy loves the gym, while Caleigh said she enjoys arts and crafts the most.
“It gets people in the community that aren’t already members to come and see what we have to offer,” said Erik Cozadd, program director for Deep East Texas. The Boys & Girls Club offers an affordable, safe place for children in the community to hang out after school and during the summers. They provide many amenities, including a hot meal every day, homework help, computer labs, athletic programs, movies and also a teen room with foosball, pool tables and video games.
