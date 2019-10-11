HUNTINGTON — Huntington High School is putting on a rendition of “Beauty and the Beast” at 7 p.m. Saturday in the high school auditorium.
Theater teacher Jennifer Mills said she has been wanting to put on this production for years, but she was waiting for the right cast members.
“It’s been one of those things on our bucket list,” she said. “It’s been a hard schedule. I’m just ready to rehearse Friday night and see it all come together.”
The production meant different things to different students.
“I feel like I get to immerse myself into a roll that’s completely opposite my personality,” said junior Jacob Smith, who plays Gaston.
“I love being part of something where you can work so hard and finally see the finished product on stage and be so proud of it,” senior Scheyler Williams said.
“This was my last year to perform,” senior Zak Harper said. “I’m glad I got to be with this great group of people. They’re my best friends.”
Sophomore Dawson Oliver said seeing the kids’ smiling faces during their performances makes all the work all the more worth it.
Some of their reasons for being a part of the production were pretty eccentric.
“To be 100% honest, at first I wasn’t sure I wanted to be in the play, but then I found out there was a character that gets to say ‘bonjour’ a lot, and I knew for a fact I had to be that person,” sophomore Jorryn Odstrcil said.
Many students grew up watching different versions of “Beauty and the Beast,” and they each had different reactions to playing such iconic characters.
“It’s actually scary,” said sophomore Colyer Martin, who plays Wadsworth. “There’s a lot of pressure, and you have people who show up who are really judgmental. Yet, I’m glad that we got a script we could change in our own way, which made it a lot better and fit us as an OAP group.”
“Angela Lansbury plays Mrs. Potts in the cartoon, and she’s such an amazing actress, so it’s hard to come close to her,” said Allie Endsley, who plays Mrs. Potts. “I’ve been singing the songs constantly and practicing British accents.”
Senior Jose Granados had never seen any version of “Beauty in the Beast” before accepting the role of the prince.
“I didn’t go into it thinking I have to be perfect, I have to be this person,” he said. “I just do it like a normal play, adding my personality to the character.”
The event is open to the public and family friendly. Admission is $5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.