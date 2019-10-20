People from all over Angelina County participated in either a 1K or a 5K to raise awareness for heart health during the Angelina County Heart Alliance’s second annual Color Run at Ellen Trout Park Saturday morning.
The alliance formed as an effort to keep the funds raised for heart health within Angelina County.
“We used to be associated with the Heart Association, but we wanted the money that we raised to stay within our community,” said Angelina County Heart Alliance board member Joseph Perez. “We raise funds for awareness, we provide AEDs, additional training and CPR kits.”
Perez said the alliance has given AEDs to every school district in Angelina County, along with adult learning centers and community areas, and has even presented one to the Texas State Guard at the Color Run.
The final number of participants and funds raised from the run has not yet been calculated, but according to Perez there were “about four to five times as many people as we had last year.”
During the event, runners were doused with powdered colors throughout checkpoints on the course. Participants crossed the finish line with different colored hair, faces and T-shirts than when they started.
There were food trucks from Kona Ice and Curbside Cafe, along with bananas at the finish line for race participants. People of all ages, and even dogs, came out to support the Angelina County Heart Alliance.
Matt Jackson, of Hudson, had a personal motivation for participating in the Color Run as he “had a cardiac event about a year ago, and went into the rehab here.”
Jackson is recovering from having two stints put in.
“I’m out here to support them today, to make sure that they know I support them they way they support me.”
His advice for those who need motivation to take care of their heart health is simple: “Pay attention to what you’re eating, pay attention to what your body is saying … and eat right, put down the fried food, for goodness sakes.”
