A 47-year-old Huntington woman died in a two-vehicle wreck on U.S. Highway 69 Thursday night, according to The Texas Department of Public Safety.
Sharla Crain was northbound in a 2017 Chevrolet SUV when she crossed over into the southbound lane for unknown reasons, DPS Sgt. David Hendry said in a press release.
Her vehicle was struck by a 2012 Peterbilt truck tractor semi-trailer driven by 31-year-old Bill Whitfield from McAlester, Oklahoma. Crain was pronounced dead on the scene by an Angelina County Justice of the Peace, and Whitfield received minor injuries and was not transported for medical treatment, according to Hendry.
Crain was married to Jon Crain, maintenance director of Huntington ISD, and sister to a bus driver in the district. Superintendent David Flowers said the district is rallying around the family and plans on putting together some sort of relief effort.
“Our hearts go out to their family,” Flowers said. “Huntington ISD is rallying together to comfort and do all we can to help them through this tough time.”
Flowers said it was a tough call to get last night, and it has hit the district pretty hard.
Hendry said the crash remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time.
