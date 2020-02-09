Cowboys from around the world will convene in Lufkin on Feb. 22 for the Fish & Still Equipment 31st annual Bull Bash.
This year, a trophy saddle from Double J Saddlery, a gold belt buckle from Hyo Silver, a pair of custom Fenoglio boots and $20,000 are on the table for the winner.
“I have to tell you, Bull Bash is on every professional rodeo competitor, stock contractor or entertainer’s list to be a part of,” Benny Crude, a Bull Bash organizer and promoter, said. “So many people don’t understand the history of this event. It’s the second oldest, free-standing, continuous bull-riding competition in the U.S.”
Crude has helped set the event up since 2007 and has seen the lasting impression of the rodeo on East Texans.
“I met a guy in downtown Lufkin last week that told me he went to the first one and while he hasn’t been to every single one, he has been to at least 20,” Crude said. “That’s the kind of thing that gets my team excited about coming back to Lufkin.”
He said longtime bull-riding fans have two big things to look for this year. One, Andy Stewart, the announcer for the 2019 National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, will announce this year’s event. Two, Johnnie Duddley, the 2019 Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association Clown of the Year, will be this year’s clown.
They also will have Texas country musician Kevin Fowler performing after the competition. Crude said he was one of a few musicians East Texans said they wanted to see this year in a poll the event’s organizers held.
Fowler began playing in rock bands before beginning his solo act in Texas in the early 2000s, according to his website. His songs have been covered by musicians such as George Jones, Mark Chesnutt, Montgomery Gentry and others.
Tickets are available from $25-$55 for adults and $15 for anyone 3-10 years old; those 2 years old and younger can enter for free. Tickets can be purchased at Cavender’s Boot City in Lufkin or online at bullbash2020.eventbrite.com.
The store will host autograph signings from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 22, as well as an option for give-away items. Cavender’s also will host a stick horse race from 2-4 p.m. for kids.
