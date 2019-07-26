HUNTINGTON — In his near-38 years of law enforcement, Bobby Epperly started in Huntington as a reserve police officer before returning to fill in the role of chief.
Raised in Zavalla, Epperly started with Huntington Police Department at 18 in August of 1981.
“I got interested in it when I was a senior in high school,” he said. “My brother-in-law was in law enforcement for a short period of time. It’s what I decided I wanted to do.”
Epperly studied criminal justice at Angelina College, and remained with HPD for roughly a year before taking on a job with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office. He served as a deputy for about 18 months, then moved on to Diboll Police Department for three years. He left in 1986 to take a job close to the coast at Texas City Police Department, where he remained for a decade.
“My mother passed away and I moved back here to be closer to my dad in 1996,” he said.
Epperly returned to DPD for a few more years, then became the Zavalla Police Department chief from 2001 to 2011. After 10 years of serving as Zavalla’s chief, Epperly took on a job for HPD once more, this time as its chief.
“I never expected that,” he said. “It’s funny how things come back in a circle, I guess. I started here and I’ll probably retire from here.”
As the chief of police in Huntington, Epperly oversees the nine officers who work for him, acts as the emergency management coordinator in the event of natural disasters and commands the volunteer fire department. Previously, Epperly had experience fighting fires with the Diboll Volunteer Fire Department.
“I’ve enjoyed it, the city’s been good to me,” Epperly said. “I’ve enjoyed my time that I’ve worked here. My kids went to school here, finished school here. It’s a good community; in general most people here are pro-law enforcement. A good place to raise a family.”
For those interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement, Epperly encourages aspiring officers to work and study hard and to stay honest.
“I would encourage them to get all the education they can when they’re young,” he said. “Set your goals to what you want to do in law enforcement and work toward them.
“Work hard, be dependable. Show up, do your job. Honesty, integrity means a lot and commitment to the job. Then you shouldn’t have any issues.”
