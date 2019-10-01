Georgia-Pacific presented a check for $10,000 to Angelina College’s electromechanical technology and electrical specialty programs Monday afternoon.
“We’re in a very competitive work environment, from an employee standpoint, and the future of our company, especially on the manufacturing side, is the students who come through the vocational departments in our high schools and through the technology center at Angelina College,” said Pat Aldred, vice president and general manager for composite panel.
“Our desire is that we have the right programs in place here and can get individuals through these programs, so that we have already made an employee ready to go to work in our manufacturing facilities.”
Investing in educational programs like this also allows the company’s current employees to continue their education and hone their skills, public affairs manager Yana Ogletree said.
This is part of an ongoing partnership with Angelina College, Ogletree said.
“Investing in education is key,” she said. “At Georgia-Pacific, our emphasis is on education. We find it important to invest the money locally, not just to Angelina College, but also to our local high schools and other area schools.”
The money will go toward funding up-to-date equipment to meet current industry standards. Instructor David Turbeville said the equipment is important to give students experience on the real world equipment they will meet in the workplace.
“Over the years, we have accumulated components that we can use to build a system, and these will get us closer to that,” Turbeville said. “They’ll help us get closer to the real kind of equipment students use when they go to work.”
The following equipment is or will be purchased using the donation:
Five Hubbell-Wiegmann enclosures, NEMA-12 floor mount double-door enclosure for housing electronic consoles, instruments, components and associated wiring
Five Hubbell-Wiegmann subpanels for use with the double-door floor mount enclosures
Eight IronHorse premium efficiency AC induction motors — general purpose motors to operate processing system
Three Wenglor photoelectric laser sensors for creating an automated processing system
Sixteen Photoelectric sensors, polarized retroreflective for creating an automated processing system
Assorted components (cables, brackets, tools) to construct panels, motors and sensors
Freshman Andrew Preciado is alternating classes and work in hopes of adding an electrical component to his father’s paint business.
Having equipment to learn from is “easier than just having to draw notes and have the professor tell you how it works. It’s easier to just have it hands on and to do it yourself,” Preciado said.
“It feels good (that G-P would donate the funds) because we don’t have that much support,” he said. “It helps us have the tools that we need to learn and to do better than we would without them.”
Aldred encouraged other companies to invest in the education of the community.
“By investing in this, whether these students move on to GP or some other entity, we’ve improved the knowledge base of our young people,” he said. “It allows them the opportunity to achieve those higher-skilled paying positions, and it improves the overall local economics.”
