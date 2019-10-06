Central ISD will be hosting a flu shot clinic on campus from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday for anyone 7 years of age and older.
The Central Health Science Club and Brookshire Brothers Pharmacy are teaming up to offer a chance for the community to receive an updated flu shot.
“Our goal is to provide quick and easy access for our staff, students and community members to get immunized against the flu,” said Kim Morton, Central ISD’s registered nurse. “By providing this clinic locally, we hope to significantly decrease the number of cases of the flu and secondary illnesses on our campus and in the community.”
The quadrivalent flu vaccine that protects against four different strains of flu is $25 for those without insurance, which is at a discount from the normal price of $38. It is completely covered by Medicare and most insurances.
“We want to make it easy to obtain because a lot of people don’t get it because they don’t think about it,” she said. “But if it’s right here while they’re driving by, they can get it.”
Morton said insurance holders should bring their pharmacy benefits card. The high dose vaccine recommended for ages 65 and older also will be available.
Everyone will fill out a vaccine administration form, and anyone 18 years of age and younger will fill out an immactrac form, as well. More than 100 people came to the clinic last year.
“We just want to make sure that it’s there and it’s early enough in the year that anyone can benefit from it,” Morton said.
