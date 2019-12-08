Lufkin Parks & Recreation is bringing back its Christmas light contest — Light Up Lufkin — for a second year.
“Light Up Lufkin is designed to bring back the tradition of piling in the car with some hot chocolate and going to see all the beautiful lights in the different neighborhoods,” recreation superintendent Lauren Stacy said. “Nowadays, we’re so busy that it’s often seen as just one more thing we have to do, but it’s worth it for the joy of seeing a little kid’s eyes light up as they see these beautiful homes.”
Last year, Parks & Recreation received about 45 nominations and awarded a first-, second- and third-place winner, as well as a Best Street award.
Anyone in Lufkin can go to LufkinParks.com and click on the Light Up Lufkin button to nominate homes. Other than being decorated, Stacy said there are no other qualifications.
“It can be your home or a neighbor’s, and when you nominate, you put your information as well as the home you’re nominating,” Stacy said.
Nominations are open until Friday, and winners will be announced on Dec. 15. After judging is complete, Lufkin Parks & Recreation will release a list of nominated homes and a map with a convenient route to see them all.
“It’s community; it brings people together,” Stacy said. “You notice, we’re all doing this together, and we enjoy it. We come from different backgrounds, and we’ve got completely different stories, but we all love to see lights.”
In the future, Stacy said they would like to add to the competition, get a sponsor and maybe offer prizes. But for now, go to LufkinParks.com and click on the Light Up Lufkin button to nominate a house near you.
