Lufkin’s Stage department store will be converted to a Gordmans in the near future.
Blakeley Graham, brand publicity manager for Stage, confirmed the Lufkin store will be one of many converted to a Gordmans store. Stage Stores, Inc. acquired the Gordmans brand in 2017.
Numerous Stage department stores are to be converted to Gordmans during 2020 according to a release from Graham. Shoppers may still use Stage-brand private label credit card, Style Credit Rewards and Stage-brand gift cards at Gordmans.
At this time, no timetable has been released for when the Lufkin Stage will make the name change and shift to Gordmans.
Gordmans receives new merchandise deliveries weekly and offers a wide array of brand merchandise at low prices, the release states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.