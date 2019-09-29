Early birds attending the biannual Angelina County Master Gardeners Native Plant Sale got their pick of the plants Saturday morning.
The shelves at the Farmers Market greenhouse were stocked with well-adapted and native plants, along with a few fall fruits and vegetables when the doors opened at 8 a.m.
Shoppers had almost cleared the room of all its greenery by 10 a.m.
Allison Horsley found the plant she has been looking for for years at the sale.
“It’s a Confederate Rose, it has a big, fluffy bloom that happens in October. I grew up with one.”
Master Gardener Elaine Cameron said one of the goals for the event is encouraging the community to include native plants when landscaping.
Native plants crucial to maintaining the environment, she said.
“It’s all a big cycle. People don’t realize, you bring a tree from Asia, it’s useless to our insects,’’ she said. ‘‘They can’t digest it, they are created to go together ... you want native plants so the insects will come. So that butterflies and moths will lay their eggs, because baby birds need protein, which is insects.”
Additionally, Cameron said the funds raised from the sale go back into the community to help fund educational programs through the Master Gardeners, along with providing scholarships to high school seniors with aspirations to study something in the field of horticulture or agriculture.
Cameron said the group’s next plant sale will be in March, and will feature more general plants for the spring as opposed to the native plants included in this sale.
