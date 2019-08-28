Angelina County Commissioners voted 3-1 Tuesday to hold a public hearing regarding the Hudson Emergency Services District on Sept. 24.
But as was pointed out in a public forum in Hudson later that day, because the Aug. 19 deadline to be added to the ballot has passed, any motion made after that hearing would not allow the item to be considered at the Nov. 5 elections, Jeff Barker, president of HVFD, said. However, the department is hoping to have it added to the ballot for the May 2020 elections.
Pct. 4 Commissioner Bobby Cheshire voted against the motion, saying the people in his precinct had expressly asked he not vote to let the ESD move forward.
Lymbery asked Cheshire if he knew it only affected residents who live in the Hudson Independent School District limits; Cheshire — whose precinct is outside of that district — said he understood.
In July, the Hudson Volunteer Fire Department gathered 150 signatures to bring the issue before commissioners and ask that the ESD be added the 2019 election ballot.
The department would propose, at most, a 10-cent per $100 valuation tax on the people being served in the jurisdiction, Barker told Hudson City Council members during a previous meeting. In 2010, the U.S. Census said Hudson’s population was 2,958 and had 612 housing units.
The ESD would provide fire, rescue and Advanced Life Support, Barker said. They have people at the department trained as paramedics, but still plan on using Lufkin ambulance services.
In other business, the commissioners also:
■ Discussed services with FirstNet Solutions for broadband that could be used by first responders out in the county. No decision was made.
■ Approved the monthly treasurer’s report and the investment report presented by county treasurer Jill Brewer.
■ Agreed to enter into an insured cash sweep with First National Bank of Wichita Falls based on Brewer’s proposal.
■ Amended the Employer Hospital Services Agreement between Angelina County and CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial to have the agreement last to the end of the year.
■ Discussed the creation of a Homeowner’s Road Maintenance Agreement for Angelina County.
■ Approved the Angelina County sheriff and constable’s fees for civil process and other services for fiscal year 2020.
■ Approved the extension of the flight operations agreement with Helicopter Express Inc. to conduct flights for the domestic marijuana eradication program from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13.
■ Approved the recommendation by elections administrator Connie Brown regarding logistics for the Nov. 5 elections.
■ Discussed the upcoming Courthouse Landscape Project presented by maintenance supervisor Hilton Henson.
Commissioners also approved budget transfers for:
■ Road and bridge Precinct 1, $10,000 from hard top roads to culverts.
■ Road and bridge Precinct 3, $100,000 from carry-over to hard top roads.
■ Angelina County Airport, $1,000 from airport repairs to parts/shop supplies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.