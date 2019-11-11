Two people were killed in two separate crashes that occurred Sunday in Polk County.
The first crash occurred about 8:40 a.m. according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. A 2008 GMC pickup traveling west on U.S. Highway 190, about two miles west of Onalaska, drove over the shoulder and struck a 1999 Ford pickup that was disabled. This caused the Ford to strike two pedestrians working on the vehicle.
Karl Fink, 22, of Onalaska, was identified as the GMC’s driver. He was transported to CHI St. Luke’s Hospital in Livingston for treatment.
One of the pedestrians, Jonathan Reid, 35, of Paradise, Pennsylvania, was pronounced dead at the scene by a Polk County justice of the peace. The other, Carl Reid Jr., 65, of Trinity, also was taken to CHI St. Luke’s in Livingston for treatment.
The second crash, which was unrelated to the first, occurred about 8:45 p.m. on Rhett’s Run, about 13 miles southeast of Livingston.
A 2018 Can-Am Commander ATV traveling south on Rhett’s Run drove off the roadway to the left and struck an embankment. The vehicle continued to travel south and overturned.
Charity Lara, 31, of Livingston, was identified as the driver. She was taken to CHI St. Luke’s in Livingston for treatment.
One of the passengers, Alyssa Fleming, 21, of Livingston, was pronounced dead at the scene by a Polk County justice of the peace. Three other passengers, Chrystal Sonnier, 29, Arturo Lara Jr., 38, and Jacob Hodge 28, were taken to CHI St. Luke’s in Livingston for treatment.
Both crashes remain under investigation at this time.
