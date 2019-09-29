BURKE — Audience members came from around East Texas to enjoy the opening day of this year’s Angelina County AirFest, with attendees driving in from Tyler and Beaumont to watch the aerial acrobatics.
The show continues today at the Angelina County Airport in Burke.
“We have a really solid crowd,’’ AirFest organizer Brian Crews said. ‘‘The weather held out for us. We’ve got some of the best pilots in the country right here in Lufkin, Texas. It’s just an awesome show.”
Monica and Mark Shears drove in from Hemphill for the show, arriving about 7 a.m. for their first AirFest experience.
Maddie Carver, 7, and her brother Jay Carver, 13, spent the day with their dad at the AirFest.
Maddie’s favorite part was “the red planes and the green planes because it looked like they were fighting,’’ while Jay said that his favorite moment was “seeing how fast the big silver one could go.”
Edward Bollier and his daughter Linda Hendry had a front row seat to the show.
Bollier had just celebrated his 90th birthday, and decided to check out the AirFest for the first time this year.
The day featured performances from 13 pilots. In addition to the airplanes, there was shopping, face painting, food trucks and helicopter rides for attendees to enjoy.
Mike Love from Mike Love and Associates in Lufkin brought his Chinese military training airplane to the show.
While updated, the plane still has a lot of the original pieces that were from World War II. Love let attendees take pictures and get up close to examine the plane.
The purpose of the AirFest is to raise money for the nonprofit organization Toys for Tots.
The campaign works to provide toys for less fortunate children in Angelina and Trinity counties at Christmas.
This year’s AirFest also featured a Saturday night performance by Nathan Hammond with Ghost Writer air shows. Hammond’s aircraft was equipped with more than 200 pounds of pyrotechnics on the wing tips.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.