Lufkin native Christian Fields was one of five college students in Oklahoma to be accepted into the Brad Henry International Scholars Program and spend a semester abroad at Swansea University in Wales.
“At first, I was shocked and it didn’t sink in, but once it did, I cried happy tears,” Fields said. “I was researching the very next day about the United Kingdom.”
In order to receive the $10,000 scholarship and be inducted into the program, Fields had to have a 3.0 GPA, write a three-page essay on how the experience would change her life, go in front of a review board and have recommendations from her professors.
“Swansea is a beautiful place,” she said. “The rain is really a drizzle, the different food, it’s very vibrant, the ivory just grows out of the ground, sheep are unbashful — they will stare right at you. I just really wanted to explore and experience life.”
Fields spent six months in Swansea, a little more time than most students because she wanted to experience all that she could. While meeting new friends of all cultures and enjoying the different types of foods and customs, Fields began to fall in love with Swansea.
The sense of community spirit was strong in the U.K., Fields said.
“(Dinner) is very festive and family-like,” she said. “You would sit around, and he would pour the dish out on this giant silver platter, and you would just sit together and have a family connection.”
She was deeply impacted by the churches in Swansea, especially Mt. Pleasant.
“They are extremely active, and when I say active, they have events every week, and it’s not just Bible study,” she said. “They’re really like a family. They take in a lot of people, and I guess that’s something I wish a lot churches would do — have fun activities like they did.”
The shopping was also fun for Fields because they had different trends than Americans, and they had a tailor on every block where you could get your clothes custom-made just for you, she said.
The university was very good about helping students from other cultures feel safe and cared for, she said. Fields took three classes — the history of the English language, British politics and culture since 1945, and entrepreneurial studies and practice.
“(The history of the English language class) was really scary because I was in the U.K., and they had an actual library underneath the university that held documents from early English history you could go see,” she said. “They said there are no pens and no pencils in here, and they meant it. It was amazing. We had gloves and magnifying glasses and a historian explaining some of the history.”
The politics and culture class helped Fields see how Britain evolved into the country that it is today — why they think the way they do, how they developed a free health care system, why Churchill didn’t get reelected and more.
“Entrepreneurial studies and practices was an eye-opening experience,” she said. “It taught us how to run our own ideas like a business, from start to finish.”
The students chose an idea, created a project and finished it in one semester. Fields chose the promotion of natural hair because many black people are still being discriminated against because of their hair. She spoke with different black students around her university and took pictures of their natural hair.
The teaching style at Swansea was pretty different, Fields said. While she usually prefers shorter class periods over several days, she said she had to admit that the three-hour classes every two days did allow the students to experience more hands-on learning experiences in class, like visiting the library.
“I really felt like I learned a lot at Swansea University,” she said. “I really feel like there wasn’t a day where I didn’t come to class and learn something or didn’t feel engaged.”
The experience helped show her that other cultures and other people don’t live as dangerously as the U.S. and that different ideas and cultures don’t make people any less wrong or right. She encouraged other students and adults to travel.
“I was never homesick, but that’s because the people were so warm,” she said. “You’ve got to do it. … If you go to Swansea, don’t forget to bring good boots because you will do a lot of walking.”
Fields will soon graduate from Langston University with a bachelor’s degree in English and a minor in computer science. She plans on teaching English in another country like Japan, and she will return to Wales one day.
