Ellen Trout Zoo is calling all explorers 12 years and younger to attend the Raiders of the Lost Zoo adventure treasure hunt from 10 a.m. to noon or 2-4 p.m. on March 21 or 2-4 p.m. March 22.
“Because Princess and the Frog Tea Party was so successful for the girls, we decided to have an adventure activity for the boys so we came up with Raiders of the Lost Zoo,” Zoo Director Gordon Henley said. “The girls like this one, too.”
This is the fifth year for the event, and Henley said he hopes the kids will have a fun adventure and make a positive connection with reptiles at the same time.
“They will be with our education staff to make sure the event is enjoyable and that the information they learn about reptiles is true and accurate,” Henley said.
Tickets are $15 per adventurer, and spots are filling up. Tickets include a safari lunch and can be purchased online on the Ellen Trout Zoo Facebook page. They must be purchased in advance.
