Schools around Angelina County gathered for See You at the Pole events on campus with worship and prayer.
Hudson High School’s event was run by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and included a worship band made of students from Harmony Hill Baptist Church and Timber Creek Church with hits like “Good Good Father.”
Students led prayers on topics like teachers, students, police, transportation, support staff, administration and more in between scripture readings like 2 Chronicles 7:14.
“If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sins and will heal their land,” Rainey Lowe read.
“We came to listen, worship and pray along with other believers who love Jesus,” seventh-grader Lacy Livingston said. “I hope this brings more people to the churches who don’t know God, for people to want to learn about him more.”
Parent Stephanie Oliver said she chose to volunteer because there is power in prayer.
“Any opportunity for our youth to experience Christ and prayer could lead to a life-altering moment,” Oliver said. “SYATP gives students a platform to be brave and courageous for their savior. It also shows students they are not alone in their faith; there is strength in numbers.”
Lufkin’s event was hosted by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes club. Strength and conditioning coach Zek Fancher is the adult sponsor for the group.
“The purpose was to stand united,” Fancher said. “The word of God says where two or three are gathered in his name, there he shall be also. We want help, we want strength, before we ever enter into the schoolhouse. We feel like we find that strength through prayer, in one another, in our testimonies that we have.”
Fourteen-year-old Chloe Camp had been out sick from school the past few days, so the SYATP event was a great way for her to come back refreshed, she said.
“Every school needs Jesus, and I think it’s great that so many people came out this morning, woke up really early to just be here together and pray,” she said.
Math teacher Karen Williamson attended the event because she believes it is important to outwardly express her faith.
“The students need to know they’re not alone and that there is someone they can come to,” Williamson said.
Seventeen-year-old Meiah Cordero said the event was an opportunity for students to realize that God is still there.
“I love it,” she said. “It was really fun, and we don’t really get a chance (to worship God in school).”
FCA is a great place to bond with other believers on campus, she said. Sixteen-year-old Riley Self said he tries to be as involved as possible in his faith, and FCA was an opportunity for him to do that.
“I saw how everybody was getting together into this huge thing, so I thought, ‘Why not try it out,’” he said. “When I got there, I saw it was a bunch of people just like me, athletes, Christians, who all want to worship the lord.”
