History lovers united to celebrate Lufkin’s 137th birthday Thursday at city hall, swapping stories while reflecting on how the city has grown over the years.
Dickie Dixon, president of the Angelina County Genealogical Society, spoke first. He detailed the formation of the strip mall on Keltys Street created by James Butler.
The strip mall housed businesses like Jack’s News Stand, Jerry’s Shine Stand, Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, the Congo Club Restaurant and Dining Room, the Lincoln Washateria and the Lincoln Theater, which is how Dixon became interested.
“The city was about to condemn the strip mall, so they called me to help them save the building where the Lincoln Center was,” Dixon said.
Jim McReynolds, the state representative at the time, put a temporary hold on the building until Dixon could apply for the Historically Underutilized Businesses Program.
“My role was to prove that it was a significant part of the community, which was not hard to do,” he said. “All you had to do was to go back to the city directory and see there was a wide variety of businesses that were located there over the years.”
It is unclear how Butler felt toward minorities, but Dixon said he had to have known that black business owners would make up the majority of his tenants because of the part of town the strip mall was in.
“James Butler did a real service to the black community,” Dixon said. “I have no idea if it was intentionally or unintentionally. It just may have been that he saw a need that there were budding black entrepreneurs who needed a place to be.
“It may have had nothing to do with appreciation of ethnic orientation, but I have never heard anything negative from the black community about James Butler, which has to be a plus.”
Jamie Bollich said she attended the celebration because she loves history, and while she lives in Beaumont currently, she hopes to live in the Lufkin area one day.
“I want to get my feet wet in all the things that are going on here,” she said. “I enjoyed the first presentation. I could think of comparisons to Beaumont and Denton.”
Herman Bate then spoke about the history of Little League baseball in Lufkin. Bate was on the first Little League team in Lufkin in 1953.
“We have always stood for baseball excellence here in Lufkin,” Bate said. “We have always been very, very good.”
Bate credits some of that to the extraordinary coaches who started the league, many of whom had backgrounds in college, semi-pro and professional baseball.
“We played fundamental baseball,” he said. “We knew how to throw to the bases, we knew how to run the bases, even at 11 years old. The games that we played were hotly contested.”
The first All-Star team was created in 1953, and Bate was selected to play on the team. The team was one game away from advancing to the Little League World Series that year through single elimination.
“Little League back then was what they call single elimination,” Bate said. “You had to win every game to get to Williamsport, and you had to win every game at Williamsport to win the Little League World Series.”
Nowadays, Little League runs on a double-elimination system. But that first year, Bate’s team made it to the final game to advance to the World Series and lost 1-0 after 12 innings.
“We had great coaches,” Bate said. “I did not realize that at the time.”
He also spoke on his brothers, Jerry and Sandy Bate, who also were prolific baseball players, and the Thundering 13, the Lufkin team that two years ago won the U.S. championship of the Little League World Series.
“What a team,” Bate said. “From my personal viewpoint, I think we beat some teams that maybe at that time were better than we actually were, man for man, pitch for pitch, but these kids just would not quit. They continued to play hard, they continued to win, and I honestly think some of those teams were better, but they just flat couldn’t beat Lufkin because Lufkin wouldn’t let them.”
When you really get down to it, most people don’t appreciate how hard it is to get to that point, Bate said.
“The kids appreciate it, and they did a fantastic job,” he said. “I think it speaks well for the city that they provided us an opportunity to play baseball.”
The event consisted of several other speakers and topics, including a moment to stop and honor the dignitaries of the city of Lufkin.
