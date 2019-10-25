Members of the law enforcement and criminal justice community were treated at the annual Crime Stoppers Banquet Thursday night.
“This is the 26th year that this has been going on,” said Detective JB Smith, executive director of Crime Stoppers of Lufkin. “It started out small, just a group of business owners and concerned citizens who wanted to recognize the officers in the community. Since it has grown into a big banquet that recognizes everyone connected to criminal justice, not just the officers.”
Police officers, dispatchers, prosecutors, judicial staff and more were invited to join the event at the Pitser Garrison Expo center, which began at 6:30 Thursday night. Meals and more than 200 door prizes with a total price of more than $30,000 were given away to those in the criminal justice community that stopped by.
“Basically it’s just for camaraderie,” Smith said “People hanging out in a safe place where they can let their hair down.
“They can just be there, have dinner and relax.”
The banquet was only open to current and retired officers, as well as others who have worked in Angelina County’s criminal justice community. About 450 meals were planned for the evening’s banquet, and those who were still on duty had the opportunity to stop by as well and get food to go.
“We do to go orders for anyone that’s on duty and the Angelina County staff,” Smith said. “If they’re on duty, they’re still eligible for door prizes. We didn’t want to exclude anyone.”
Each year’s banquet is a culmination of several month’s planning by coordinators and donations made by sponsors in the community.
“As soon as this one ends, we’ll start working toward the next one to decide what changes we’ll make,” Smith said. “About six months out we’ll start planning.
“We get all types of donors, it’s not just businesses. There are a lot of individuals that donate. Some people wanted to say something nice so we have a place on our website where they can do that, too.”
Smith was thankful for the numerous sponsors who donated to this year’s banquet.
“This thing could not happen without them,” he said. “It’s just so heartening to know there are so many in this community that support law enforcement. These are people often who are not cut from the same cloth. These are people who have opposite political affiliations or social leanings, but when it comes to local law enforcement, they come together.
“If I haven’t reached out to them in early August, they come knocking on my door saying, ‘when is it, what can we do?’ They’re amazing.”
This year’s sponsors included:
Academy-Lufkin, American State Bank, Angelina & Neches River Railroad, Angelina Brewing Company, Angelina Excavating, Angelina Glass, Armed ID, BancorpSouth, Beard Fine Jewelers, Best Buy-Lufkin, Bluebell Creameries, Bob and Tony Brown, Brookshire Brothers, Carroway Funeral Home, Chuck and Patti Griffith, City of Lufkin-Lufkin Convention Center, Commercial Bank of Lufkin, Crown Colony Country Club, David and Cindy Box, Derby Ice Company, Due’s Wrecker Service, Duncan-Two, Dupree Tire Co., East Texas Asphalt Co., East Texas Peddler, Eastex Maintenance, Ewell Equipment, Gann Medford Real Estate, Georgia-Pacific, Gibraltar Construction, Glenda and Terry Hier, GNC-General Nutrition Center, GVCS Inc/Whataburger, Jenkins Plumbing Contractors, Jerry Whitaker, Jewell Hudgens, Joey Davidson, Junior League of Lufkin, Lufkin Coca Cola, Lufkin Printing Company, Lufkin Property Management, Lufkin Rubber & Gasket Co., Lumbermen’s Insurance Agency, Lyons L.P. Gas, McCleskey Enterprises, McFarland Cascade, McWilliams & Son Heating & A/C, Mike Love & Associates, R&K Distributors, R&R Outfitters, Rainmaker Properties, Ray’s Drive-in Cafe, Regions Bank, Richard Byler, DDS, Sarah Basham, Servpro of Lufkin / S. Nacogdoches County, Skelton Slusher Barnhill Watkins Wells PLLC, Southside Bank, Sully’s Auto Sales, Swain And Baldwin Ins & Risk Mgnt, The Very Thing, The White Peacock Olive Oil & Vinegar Company, Todd and Kimberly Kassaw, Tony and Virginia Bishop, Trey and Sally Denman, William George Produce, Wnco Trucking, Woodland Heights Medical Center and Wright Buick GMC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.