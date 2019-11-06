Angelina County voters approved nine of 10 proposed constitutional amendments on Tuesday, mirroring results from the rest of the state.
Proposition 1 — which would permit elected municipal court judges to serve multiple municipalities at the same time — was rejected by Angelina County voters and was the only ballot item that looked as though it might not pass statewide.
Elections Administrator Connie Brown said 5,943 people voted in the election, with 3,870 casting ballots on Tuesday, nearly doubling the early voting turnout of 1,972.
“It was unbelievable actually,” Brown said. “This is like, one of the highest numbers we’ve had — I mean, I haven’t been doing it that long — it’s been an amazing day.”
She believes amendments that piqued public interest and the general enthusiasm leading to the 2020 vote prompted more voters to cast a ballot.
“I think we’re just really going to see something real next year,” she said. “I’m not afraid of it. I’m ready to go. Let’s see what happens. ... It’s helped in quite a few ways to help us get ready for the primary. Even though this election was small, it still gave us some good insight.”
This was also the first election that the county’s new voting machines were used, Brown said. She said they proved to be user-friendly, with both voters and judges saying they had an easier time and expressing their gratitude.
“So we know we did the right thing there,” she said. “I think it’s just going to get better and better. And for a big election I think it’s just going to show a big difference.”
Voters in Angelina County decided:
■ Proposition No. 1 to allow a municipal judge hold more than one office failed with 3,568 votes against and 2,307 votes in favor.
■ Proposition No. 2 to issue additional bonds by the Texas Water Development Board passed with 3,874 votes in favor and 1,968 votes against.
■ Proposition No. 3 to provide tax exemptions for properties damaged by a disaster passed with 5,027 votes in favor and 840 votes against.
■ Proposition No. 4 prohibiting the imposition of an income tax passed with 5,119 votes in favor and 788 votes against.
■ Proposition No. 5 dedicating revenue from state sales and use taxes imposed on sporting goods to the Texas Parks and Wildlife and the Texas Historical Commission passed with 5,271 votes in favor and 618 votes against.
■ Proposition No. 6 authorizing the Legislature to increase the maximum bond amount for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute to $3 billion passed with 3,810 votes in favor and 2,055 votes against.
■ Proposition No. 7 allowing increased distributions to the school fund passed with 4,312 votes in favor and 1,538 votes against.
* Proposition No. 8 to create a flood infrastructure fund passed with 4,530 votes in favor and 1,337 against.
* Proposition No. 9 to allow the legislature to exempt precious metals held in precious metal depositories from ad valor em taxation passed with 3,417 votes in favor and 2,355 votes against.
* Proposition No. 10 to allow the transfer of a law enforcement animal to a qualified caretaker in certain circumstances with 5,611 votes in favor and 288 votes against.
