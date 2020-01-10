Despite the Borden Dairy Company filing bankruptcy this year, no Lufkin jobs will be affected, Borden officials say.
“Despite our numerous achievements during the past 18 months, the company continues to be impacted by the rising cost of raw milk and market challenges facing the dairy industry,” Borden CEO Tony Sarsam said in a press release.
“These challenges have contributed to making our current level of debt unsustainable.”
On Jan. 5, the company announced that it was filing for bankruptcy under Chapter 11 and intended to use the court process to restructure the company’s financial design and reduce the debt load. Borden has said there will be no impact on jobs throughout the company.
“We employ eight people in Lufkin,” Adrienne Chance, senior director of corporate communications for Borden, said. “There are no plans for personnel implications in connection with our filing. It’s business as usual.”
The company employs 3,300 people and has several different locations nationwide. Borden plans to operate as it ordinarily would while under court supervision as it restructures, Sarsam said.
“Borden is EBITDA-positive and growing, but we must achieve a more viable capital structure,” Sarsam said. “This reorganization will strengthen our position for future prosperity.”
