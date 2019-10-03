The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office search for a man that went missing in 2017 continues.
Crime Stoppers shared a report Tuesday regarding the disappearance of Thomas “Tom” Clyde Pittman, an Angelina County resident who a family member reported missing on May 18, 2017.
Sgt. Wesley Waggonner, a new investigator, has taken over the investigation and hopes someone with information on Pittman’s whereabouts will come forward to help solve the mystery.
Prior to Waggonner taking the lead in the investigation, retired ACSO Sgt. Harold Rapsilver led the investigation. He told The Lufkin Daily News that he suspected foul play in the disappearance, but did not confirm the case as a homicide investigation.
Pittman was last seen on rural property in the 900 block of Lloyd Walker Road in Angelina County. He is 55 years old and described as a while male with reddish-brown hair, about 6-feet-fall and weighs about 150 pounds. The last clothing he was seen wearing was tan shorts, a gray or white T-shirt and camo-colored hiking boots. His driver’s license photo from 2005 is the best photograph Crime Stoppers has available for reference.
A member of Pittman’s family told The Lufkin Daily News that his truck was found in front of his camp house, which he was in the process of moving out of, with the keys still in the ignition, his cigarettes in the console and his phone charging. He intended to go to his mother’s home, a flyer the family had released. Pittman’s mother was ailing, and later died June 4, 2017.
“He was on his way over to his mother’s house to drop off another load, but never made it,” the flyer stated. “Tom would never abandon his mother on her deathbed while she needed his care, nor would he leave his keys, cigarettes and cellphone in the vehicle.”
The same member of Pittman’s family who spoke with The Lufkin Daily News feared he might have been the victim of a hate crime because Pittman is gay.
Anyone with information on Pittman’s whereabouts are asked to call Waggonner at 634-3331. Those who have information and wish to remain anonymous may visit 639tips.com/missing-persons and click on “Locate Tom.”
