The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department is asking people to leave unattended fawns alone.
Deer fawning season will begin in early or mid-May, and while a fawn’s coat will hide them from predators as newborns, as they shed those coats they’ll become more visible, a press release by the TPWD said. It is common for deer to leave their young while they forage for food, as often it is safer for the fawn to stay in one place, game warden James Barge said.
“When we, as people, are out in the outdoors and come across this baby and it’s lying there all alone, we project our humanness on that baby and think that it’s mama left it — it was abandoned,” he said. “But that’s not the case. The mama is trying to find what she needs to make sure that baby survives.”
Mothers will often leave their young alone, lying in tall grass or shrubs for hours. The TPWD said humans should observe the fawn, watch out for it, but do it from a distance. But unless it is obviously injured or the mother is lying injured or dead next to it, leave it be.
“When we as humans take it upon ourselves to rescue that animal from the wild, we’re not rescuing it. We’re kidnapping it,” Barge said. “We’re taking that baby away from its mama and we’re often sentencing it to death.”
He said most people don’t know how to care for a fawn and that by the time they’ve realized that, it’s too late for the fawn. Game wardens will not pick them up anymore, Barge said. They are requiring people to find rehabbers themselves, using the wildlife information line if they need it.
“We’re going to see more people outdoors,” Barge said. “We want people outdoors hunting and fishing, and that’s good, but leave the babies alone.
