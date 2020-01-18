Jurors are deliberating the punishment in Reagan Todd Horton’s case.
Horton, 49, was found guilty Thursday of four charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and charges of burglary of a habitation with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct.
On May 24, 2019, he shot out the glass door of Lufkin’s Big Lots and walked into the store searching for his ex-girlfriend in retaliation for her calling police on him earlier that morning at the store. Three other employees also were in the store at the time. No one was hurt in the incident.
The punishment range for Horton’s crimes is five to 99 years in prison.
The case began Monday with visiting Judge John Delaney presiding. The jury began deliberations early Friday afternoon and continued into the evening before going into recess. Deliberations will begin again Tuesday.
Prior to the jury’s deliberations, District Attorney Joe Martin recommended the jury consider a hefty sentence and reflected on Horton’s previous convictions, including stalking.
“He had many, many chances to put his brakes on his behavior,” Martin said.
One woman Horton previously had a relationship with testified Friday morning and spoke about how his continued stalking pushed her to purchase a firearm to defend herself. Martin brought up prior testimony from the woman who Horton retaliated against in this case, in which he pushed and insulted her, and said Horton is controlling.
“This is not the ‘what we do to Reagan Todd Horton’ part of the trial,” Martin said. “This is ‘what we do about him.’”
Horton’s attorney, Al Charanza, argued the jury should consider options other than prison to assist in his client’s mental health.
“There’s so much more that can be done to reduce the risk,” he said. “Because if Reagan Todd Horton doesn’t get the help, he doesn’t change. Our community doesn’t change.”
Additionally, he said that if prison is necessary in this case, the jury should consider only a few years with the rest probated, so that Horton would have to adhere to probation terms for several years.
Martin countered by asking the jury to consider Horton’s ex-girlfriend’s safety, as well as the other woman whom he had stalked beforehand.
Prior to the closing arguments, Martin also called upon Angelina County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Nick Gardner to testify on the books Martin read in the jail, which included several crime thrillers that involved murder. A family friend of Horton’s testified on Charanza’s behest and said she had given him the books to read while he was in jail because he wanted best-sellers under the crime genre, among others such as classics.
Martin also called on Horton’s probation officer in his past cases, Jamie Garcia, who discussed Horton’s probation violations in the stalking case.
Horton’s father and a friend of his also testified, and said that his behavior during the incident at Big Lots was severely out of character for him. Horton previously served in the Air Force and was a good father to his children from prior marriages, Horton’s father said. But he had mental issues all throughout his life.
Horton’s father believed his son did not intend to hurt anyone at Big Lots that day, and was off his medication at the time. Horton’s friend said he would help people and volunteer his time often, and described Horton as a good guy. However, he also said Horton would be different when he drank.
