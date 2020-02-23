Angelina Community Theatre president and East Texas playwright Don Wilson Glenn has been given a $10,000 commission to adapt one of William Shakespeare’s “problem plays” with a diversity/inclusion lens.
Glenn submitted his proposal for “Troy USA” to the Meyer Memorial Trust Oregon Cultural Trust and Cultural Coalition of Washington County, and they chose him for the 2020-21 season.
“Troy USA” is an adaptation of the play “Troilus and Cressida” (that was set during the Trojan War) set in the midst of the 1960s Detroit riots.
“It will serve to add a little humor as well as to shine a light on Detroit,” Glenn said. “Detroit has not ever gotten over the ’67 riots. There’s still parts of the city that look like a burned out shell.”
The playwright connected with the commission after he served as an executive producer of theatrical events on the Vanport Mosaic, a coalition striving to tell the story of VanPort — a city built during World War II that sponsored racial equality.
It was close to 100,000 people, but it was destroyed by a flood of the Columbia River in 1948. Many people in Portland have never heard of Vanport, so Glenn connected with the project, he said.
“It is a way to celebrate something disastrous, a calamity that happened in the city, but also a way to say, ‘It’s time to tell your story,’” Glenn said.
Glenn will spend five months writing on his own, three months workshopping with Bag and Baggage Productions in Portland,. and the final product will be put on in 2021.
“I’m really excited because there is the initiative to really include artists of color and speak to artists of color and say we feel the need to especially have your work presented,” Glenn said. “I’m excited that this is a concept that Bag and Baggage Productions is saying it’s going to help better our relationships, not only in the art, but with those people who come and have never been in an African American community here in Portland.
“That’s what’s beautiful about the theater — it transports you to wherever you are or wherever you can be that you’ve never been before.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.