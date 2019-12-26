Martha Doggett first fell in love with art after her mom pointed wet clay out in their driveway after a heavy rain and told her people made art from it.
“I was five years old and I started making doll dishes, and I haven’t ever stopped,” she said.
Today, Doggett has had a full career as an artist, instructor and television personality. She teaches a select number of adult students in Lufkin, in part to ensure the legacy of her craft continues on.
One of her students, Craig Brown, retired from CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial in Lufkin after serving as a pharmacist for 45 years — 20 of which were at CHI — and he decided he wanted a change in vocations. He found a passion for pottery and is now Doggett’s apprentice.
“I’m a student,” he said. “(There is) less stress, more satisfaction, more fun, and you can do it at your own pace.”
He loves the mixture of art, science and physics that pottery requires.
Doggett is most famous for her castles, but also creates unique designs of deer, bowls and has even started customizing urns.
She decorates her home with her own paintings and unique clay designs but has allowed a few significant pieces from other artists, as well.
A painting that was a gift from her son rests at the entrance of her home. And throughout her home, she has strategically placed small sculptures — whatever she can carry safely in a suitcase — that she has collected from the 30 or more countries she’s been to.
Chasing her career as an artist led Doggett through many adventures, but it all started with her parents disapproval of her chosen major in art at Stephen F. Austin State University. She also agreed to take on additional courses to major in elementary and secondary education, but never finished.
“(My mother) wanted me to be a school teacher, but I did not want to be a school teacher,” Doggett said. “I was really just an art major.”
Doggett knows that her parents’ disapproval came from the long-held belief that nobody can make money as an artist, a fact that Doggett doesn’t necessarily disagree with.
“People think that you can’t make a living (as an artist),” she said. “You do either need to be very, very good or marry well. So that’s the way it is.”
Doggett said she married well and became really, really good.
Doggett married her Lufkin High School sweetheart, Billy Doggett, who also went to SFA with her. When her husband finished his master’s degree, she went with him to Denton and attempted to finish her degree there, but never did.
She thought she’d be a painter, while at college, but it was the one pottery class in her curriculum that set the course for the rest of her life in art. And it was in the Dallas and Denton area that her career as a potter eventually took off.
“Once I ever took a pottery course I never wanted to do anything else,” she said. “I don’t know why. I just love it.
“I got to do everything I ever wanted to do.”
Her career as an artist has taken her around the world and exposed her to so many different things, she said.
She is most proud of her trips to Northern Ireland and to the Havasupai Indian Tribe in the Grand Canyon, where she was specially requested to teach groups of people how to work with clay, although each and every opportunity had its challenges, she said.
