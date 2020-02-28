The city of Huntington and Goodwill of Central East Texas are offering free days of income tax preparation help from 9:30 a.m. to noon today, March 13, March 27 and April 9 at Huntington City Hall.
“I was aware that Goodwill Central East Texas provided this free service,” city manager Bill Stewart said. “In an effort to make this opportunity more readily and easily accessible to the people of Huntington, I asked the executive director and vice president of human development if it was possible to have a volunteer come here to help our residents.”
There is no charge to the people or to the city of Huntington for this service.
Many citizens have limited or no transportation to the Lufkin Goodwill location, cannot afford to hire someone to prepare returns or are senior citizens who would have limited access to information regarding tax laws, changes and reforms, so they would miss out on help with income tax preparation and filing, Stewart said.
“This will provide our people with the opportunity to not only take advantage of the knowledge and expertise of Goodwill tax experts, it will also help provide them with answers regarding what can be deducted for the 2019 returns, as well as what to look at and plan for in anticipation of filing their 2020 returns,” Stewart said. “No doubt those who take advantage of this service will also benefit financially in terms of more deductions, larger refunds and a more timely filing of their returns and refunds.”
If this year’s program works out well, Stewart said the city would like to continue this partnership for the community.
