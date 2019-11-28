The suspect in a manhunt that spanned from morning to night last week has now been charged.
Nathon Dakota Lamar, 18, faces five counts of aggravated assault against a public servant and one charge of burglary of a habitation, all related to an incident and subsequent manhunt that occurred Nov. 20 in which Lamar is accused of firing on deputies and officers and later breaking into a home to hide.
County records indicate Lamar has a $250,000 bond for three of his aggravated assault against a public servant charges and a $50,000 bond for his burglary of habitation charge. The other aggravated assault against a public servant charges have yet to have a bond set.
Additionally, he faces charges on prior warrants from Angelina and Nacogdoches counties for unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping and failure to appear for possession of marijuana. All together, Lamar’s bond is set at $755,500.
Angelina County Sheriff Greg Sanches said in a previous report about Lamar’s arrest that charges of deadly conduct and multiple counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle or theft are pending.
Authorities arrested Lamar following a multi-agency manhunt in the area of FM 2021 and Ransom Brown Road. Deputies and Lufkin police responded to the area Nov. 20 regarding a burglary in progress involving a man, believed to be Lamar, with a handgun.
The authorities went to Lamar’s home at about the same time he did, and an exchange of gunfire occurred. Afterward, Lamar ran into a nearby wooded area, prompting the daylong manhunt. Eventually, he was found in the attic of a home he had allegedly broken into about 7:15 p.m.
