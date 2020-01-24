A third suspect in a short string of burglaries has been arrested.
Dominick Taylor Lowrey, 20, of Pollok, faces a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity. The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lowrey late Wednesday night, and he remained at the Angelina County Jail late Thursday with a $5,000 bond.
Lowrey is suspected of being involved in the burglary of Lufkin’s Sprint store on Jan. 6 along with David Wesley Flemming, 19, of Lufkin, and Mark Newman, 17, also of Lufkin. Investigating officers used surveillance footage to match Lowrey’s vehicle with the one that was used in the burglary, Flemming’s arrest affidavit states.
During investigations, Lowrey denied to officers that he was near the Sprint store that night, and said he stayed home instead.
The Sprint store burglary occurred days after a burglary at Lufkin’s Target and just before another burglary in Nacogodches at the AT&T store. Officers investigated the spree of electronics thefts together. One of the suspects in the footage of both the Target and Sprint burglaries used the same coat.
Crime Stoppers posted footage from the Target and Sprint burglaries online and viewers quickly implicated Flemming, Lowrey and Newman. As investigators spoke with witnesses and the suspects, a fourth name cropped up for the Target burglary, as well; at that time, Flemming was in custody on a different matter.
Newman identified himself as one of the suspects in the Sprint store footage, Flemming’s affidavit states.
