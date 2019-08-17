The 2019 Caregiver Conference gave caregivers in East Texas the tools to cope with having to care for their loved ones full time.
The event was hosted by the Area Agency on Aging and the Deep East Texas Aging and Disability Resource Center.
“We try to do a caregiver conference every two years because of the importance of bringing a speaker in,” Donna Sprouse, the aging and disability resource center coordinator, said. “When you’re caring for someone, you can forget yourself, the speaker always brings them back and says: ‘OK, if you don’t care for yourself, then who is going to care for that loved one when you are in the hospital?’”
Tam Cummings, Ph.D., a leading educator of dementia caregivers, spoke to the crowd about what they need to know when caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or dementia. She also talked about how caregivers need to remember to take care of themselves.
Cummings is the author of four books for dementia caregivers and developed the Dementia Behavioral Assessment Tool for classifying dementia stages by behaviors.
“The speaker tells them about the different stages of the diseases and that it’s OK to ask for help,” Sprouse said.
The agency also gave each attendee a copy of Cummings’ book: “Untangling Alzheimer’s; The Guide for Families and Professions” and a packet of resources for caregivers across the 12-county Deep East Texas region.
One woman who attended the conference, Kathy Strong, is a caregiver for her mother-in-law and is also the director of the Nacogdoches Treatment Center.
“She (Cummings) just has so much knowledge, I’ve read her book and been to a conference before,” Strong said. “She just gives you good, basic information you can easily understand and take home and do today, that will change how you do your caregiving job.”
One of 10 caregivers will die before the person they are caring for dies because they forget themselves in the work, Strong said.
Being a caregiver is challenging and it’s easy to forget who you are, she said. And that is often what they find with other caregivers, which is why it’s important to know about the available resources in the area that can help.
There are day centers in both Lufkin and Nacogdoches where people can drop off the adults they are caring for, especially if they need to do things for themselves, Strong said.
“It’s a very long journey, it’s not something where you get a diagnosis and you know you’ve got six months or two years, Alzheimer’s and dementia are usually a 15 year journey,” she said. “That’s a long time. So you really have to prepare yourself as well as you can.”
