The History Center in Diboll has released the 24th volume of The Pine Bough magazine, which features compilations of their growing archives and research collections found in 2019.
The Pine Bough is available for subscribers on an annual basis. Those interested in a copy can contact The History Center at 829-3543.
This year’s Pine Bough features a look into the Angelina County chapter of the American Red Cross during World War I by Emily Hyatt, the senior archivist at The History Center, using information from a 1919 report by the local chapter.
“We were contacted last spring about the 1919 Angelina County Red Cross report,” Hyatt said. “It had somehow ended up with a collector in Pittsburgh, who asked if we were interested in it. Once we saw the photos of the report itself and the photos it contained, we were very happy to add it to our collections.”
When American leaders decided to enter the war, they realized the support systems for their troops were simply not there, according to Hyatt’s article. The nation’s leaders called on the Red Cross and, in turn, the Red Cross called on women from across the country.
“I am also always grateful for the chance to spend time learning and writing about the women of Angelina County and their contributions throughout history,” Hyatt said. “And since the Red Cross was mostly a women-driven organization here, it provided the perfect window into women’s activities at that time.”
According to the report, 32 women and 10 men met in Lufkin in 1917 to discuss their options. While they weren’t in the Red Cross yet, the group decided they’d figure it out along the way, according to Hyatt’s article. The branch would grow from Lufkin to include many from across the county.
Angelina County residents raised and dispersed more than $28,000 throughout all war years, a part of the $400 million raised nationally during that time.
“If you can think of the work and the sacrifices these good ladies are making and then refuse the pitiful sum of one dollar to aid in this work, then surely you must be placed in the alien enemy class,” a Lufkin News editorial said during the campaign. “Don’t let that be said of you.”
“The information in the report was helpful for learning about local citizens involved in the war effort and also gave direction for research in the newspapers from the time,” Hyatt said. “This allowed me to spend time researching the home front, reading news articles about what was happening in the county and editorials that showed how local people felt about the war, and just generally widen our view about that time in local history.”
The Pine Bough also features images from the Angelina County Chamber of Commerce and the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas and special sections on high school sports, garden clubs, Angelina Beautiful/Clean, community leaders, Girl Scouts, local businesses and early logging in the county.
